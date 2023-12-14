Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 26,714 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.18% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,803 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,225,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,395 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,046 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,513,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 266.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,025,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 745,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

GDYN stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

Insider Activity

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.