MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.69 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIND Technology Price Performance

MIND stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,150 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.80% of MIND Technology worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

