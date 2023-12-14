MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEIP. TheStreet raised MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MEI Pharma

In related news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp purchased 48,060 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $329,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 864,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

