McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s Largest Position

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $460.76 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $476.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.47 and a 200 day moving average of $430.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

