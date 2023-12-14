Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,769 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.30 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

