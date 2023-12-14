Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.84.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.95 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,479 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $422,150,000 after purchasing an additional 775,533 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,247,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,062 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

