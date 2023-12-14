Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Thomas E. Noonan Sells 2,515 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $224.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.70. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $113.43 and a one year high of $230.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,657,998,000 after acquiring an additional 833,197 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

