M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $193.58 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

