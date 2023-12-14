Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 16th

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Lument Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

LFT stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Further Reading

