Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 16th

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFTGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Lument Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

LFT stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Dividend History for Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

