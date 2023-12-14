Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 16th

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Lument Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.
Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 2.6 %
LFT stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
