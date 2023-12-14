Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth about $256,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of WEX by 835.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.54.

WEX stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.69. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

