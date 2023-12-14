Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $19.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $754.17. 273,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,568. The firm has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $664.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $758.82.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,595 shares of company stock worth $13,739,841 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

