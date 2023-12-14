Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.39. The stock had a trading volume of 950,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,389. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

