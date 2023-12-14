Lavaca Capital LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,241 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.62. 968,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,014. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

