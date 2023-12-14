Lavaca Capital LLC Has $634,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. 1,770,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,061,827. The firm has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.