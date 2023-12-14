Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,787 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

KMB opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

