Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,436,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 40.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 90,687 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 66.3% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,401,000 after buying an additional 953,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.