Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KDP
Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 40.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 90,687 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 66.3% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,401,000 after buying an additional 953,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.