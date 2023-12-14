John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,132.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 113,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after buying an additional 104,437 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,535.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 49,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

