JMP Securities Raises CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $80.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRSP. Truist Financial restated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

