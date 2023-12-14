J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $220.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.79.

JBHT stock opened at $196.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.53 and a 200-day moving average of $185.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

