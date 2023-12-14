IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

BMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $77.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

