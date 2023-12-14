IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TFX traded up $7.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,055. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.38.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

