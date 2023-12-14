IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,521. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

