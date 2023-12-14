iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,293,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 433,778 shares.The stock last traded at $96.03 and had previously closed at $96.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average of $92.42. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IJS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

