iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $75.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

