iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. MTC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $270.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

