iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $270.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

