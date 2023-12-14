iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $472.67 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $472.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.77 and its 200-day moving average is $442.98. The company has a market capitalization of $365.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

