IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CRO Rima Alameddine Sells 73,447 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,965.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The business’s revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 193.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

