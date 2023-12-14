Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $67.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $67,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $228.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.