Invictus Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,597,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

