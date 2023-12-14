Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 19.4% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.92. 6,761,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,674,738. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $400.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.84.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

