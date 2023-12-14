Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.11.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $267.98 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.72. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

