Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Buys 49 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 58,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,015.0% in the second quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 25,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.9% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $403.74 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $404.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.