Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.5% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $460,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.28.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $130.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.37. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

