International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

