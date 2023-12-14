International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $163.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

