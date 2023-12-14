International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $432.34 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $432.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.20.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

