Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.9% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250,440 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

