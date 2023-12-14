Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,227 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,131,000 after buying an additional 398,638 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after acquiring an additional 92,456 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 650,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 70,443 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 290,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 106,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 285,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BALT opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

