Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,472,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.