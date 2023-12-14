Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,775 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $156.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.39 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 355.26%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

