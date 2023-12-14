Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.07.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
