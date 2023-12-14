Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.07.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after acquiring an additional 253,363 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after purchasing an additional 98,881 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

