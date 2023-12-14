Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on January 23rd

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Ingredion has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $109.15 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,245,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingredion by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,961,000 after buying an additional 92,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

