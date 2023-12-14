IMS Capital Management Makes New $456,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $234.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $234.43. The stock has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.