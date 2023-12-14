IMS Capital Management Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.7% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,721,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

