Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.39 and last traded at $78.88. Approximately 140,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 570,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.89.

Impinj Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $47,154.66. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $47,154.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $65,225.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,612.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and have sold 10,572 shares worth $639,321. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

