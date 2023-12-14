IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,150 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $843,668.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,340,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IES Stock Performance

IESC stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IES by 1,078.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IES in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

