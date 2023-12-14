ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $315.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICLR

ICON Public Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $277.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $181.92 and a 52-week high of $278.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.44.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Motco increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 1,254.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 102.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.