HP (NYSE:HPQ) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Get HP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock worth $279,521,351. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HP by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.