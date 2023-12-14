Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hormel Foods

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.34%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.